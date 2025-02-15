Govt will support Gundlakamma project displaced, assures Minister

Addanki(Bapatla district): Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar inaugurated newly-constructed CC roads and side drains which were completed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, at Yarrabalam village in Korisepadu mandal of Addanki constituency on Friday.

The Minister met with residents from seven flood-affected villages in the Addanki constituency to understand their concerns. He criticised the previous YSRCP government’s handling of the Gundlakamma Project and its displaced residents.

He issued directives to officials to immediately provide essential infrastructure including roads, drinking water, schools and temples in the Gundlakamma project-affected areas. He expressed dismay that despite being in power for five years, the YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to show minimum concern for the project’s displaced residents, claiming they didn’t even complete basic earthwork.

He assured that the present government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would support the displaced communities.

Ravikumar also inspected the SC Colony in Yarrabalam village, where residents brought various issues to his attention.

He instructed officials to establish the necessary infrastructure in the colony. Local leaders and officials from various departments attended the event.