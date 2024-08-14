Govt’s efforts in checking PDS rice smuggling fruitful: Minister Nadendla

Kakinada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar organised a review meeting with representatives of port workers, transporters, and exporters at Kakinada Collectorate on Tuesday. Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nadendla informed that the government’s efforts to stop the smuggling of ration rice at Kakinada port are successful.

He emphasised that the government will continue to take strong actions to prevent irregularities at the port.

Authorities seized 50,000 metric tons of rice, with 26,000 metric tons confirmed as ration rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) during the inspections conducted on June 28 and 29.

The minister said that 41A notices will be issued to those involved in illegal activities, leading to further investigations and arrests.

Port workers and transporters raised concerns about delays in exports due to the newly established check-post. In response, the minister clarified that the check-post is essential to prevent rice smuggling.

Steps would be taken within a week to reduce delays, including the setting up of two additional check-posts starting Monday and an increase in staff.

He assured that arrangements would be made to facilitate the transportation of 1,000 to 1,100 Lorries per day and the check-posts will operate 24 hours a day.

Under the Food Security Act, free rice is being distributed through 1.47 crore ration cards across the state. However, it has been discovered that some are buying this rice from consumers at below Rs 10 per kilo and exporting it as broken or boiled rice to other countries.

He inspected the check-post at Bombay Gate of Kakinada Port to address the delays in lorry transportation caused by inspections.

Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veera Pandyan, Collector Shan Mohan, Port Authority officials, and Revenue and Police officials participated in the site inspection for the establishment of two more check-posts.