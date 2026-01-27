Govts flayed for ignoring spirit of statute

Ongole: Dalit rights activist Neelam Nagendram criticised the Centre-state coalition governments during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at HCM College here on Monday.

Speaking after garlanding Dr Ambedkar’s statue, he accused the governments of undermining the Constitution while merely paying lip service through symbolic gestures. Nagendram alleged that religious polarisation and caste discrimination persist despite India’s secular constitutional framework. He criticised the upcoming labour codes, claiming they would eliminate workers’ rights, including the eight-hour workday and strike provisions.

He also opposed the 10 per cent EWS reservations, calling it discrimination against SC/ST/BC communities. The Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi president highlighted inadequate implementation of employment guarantee schemes and privatisation of medical colleges as anti-poor measures. He warned that unless marginalised communities actively defend their constitutional rights, they risk returning to a state of subjugation under what he termed modern-day Manuvaad (caste-based hierarchy).