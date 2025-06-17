Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Goyal drops Krishnapatnam visit as chopper develops snag
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was forced to cancel his visit to Krishnapatnam Port, scheduled for Monday, after the helicopter designated for his travel developed a snag.
Tirupati: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was forced to cancel his visit to Krishnapatnam Port, scheduled for Monday, after the helicopter designated for his travel developed a snag.
According to sources, the chopper failed to take off due to a technical issue. The malfunction was detected before departure, and the information promptly conveyed to the Minister, who was then at the Tiruchanoor Temple and en route to Tirupati Airport at the time.
Upon being informed, Goyal cancelled his plans to visit Krishnapatnam and instead took a flight from Tirupati to New Delhi. He arrived in Tirupati on Sunday night along with family members and offered prayers at the Tirumala Temple and at the shrine of Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanoor.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the mandatory trial run of the helicopter, typically conducted ahead of VIP visits, was not carried out on Sunday.