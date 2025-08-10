Graduation Day, Achievers’ Day held at BVCEC

Amalapuram: Bonam Venkata Chalamayya Engineering College (BVCEC) in Odalarevu celebrated its Graduation Day and Achievers’ Day for the 2021-25 batch of students.

The event, held in a grand manner, saw 632 students receive their B Tech degrees. Additionally, more than 500 graduates who had secured placements in various prestigious companies were recognized and honoured.

The chief guest Dr M H M Krishna Prasad, Professor and Director-Academics at JNTUK-Kakinada, congratulated the new graduates and urged them to use their technical expertise to improve society.

Dr Ramesh Kanneganti, Founder and Executive Director of Human Security Studies, Hyderabad, attended as the guest of honour and commended the college for its service to the nation by providing excellent technical education to students from rural and remote areas.

Another chief guest was Chandu Srinivasa Rao, Founder of APTA and CEO of Saiven.Inc, USA. He congratulated the students who had secured jobs and encouraged them to work diligently to eventually become entrepreneurs.

The events were attended by several dignitaries, including Bonam Kanakayya, secretary of BVC Educational Institutions; Bonam Krishna Satish, Chairman; and Bonam Kanaka Durga, Vice-Chairman.

Also present were Dr D Maheswar, Principal of BVCEC; Dr A Pravin, Vice-Principal; Prof. B Srinivas, Controller of Exams; Dr K Rajasekhar, Officer, IIIC; AYRV Prasad, A.O.; Dr JVG Rama Rao, Principal of BVCITS; Dr. T V Janardhana Rao, Principal of BVCR; as well as all HODs, faculty, and staff members.

They all extended their congratulations to the degree holders and job achievers.