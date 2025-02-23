Grand Celebration of Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams underway at Srisailam

The Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams are being celebrated at Srisailam in a grand manner attracting large number of devotees and visitors to the place. The five-day-long festivities reached a major highlight on the fifth day, Sunday with a host of important events being organised through the day.

At 5: 30 PM, officials on behalf of Vijayawada Kanaka Durgamma Temple will offer silk robes to the diety. Similarly, at 6: 30 PM, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy will offer silk robes to the diety as an offering from the state government.

At night, Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba will appear on Ravana’s vehicle to receive the prayers of the devotees. After this divine congregation, a village festival in the streets of Srisailam to honour Sriswamy Amma will add a festive mood to the devotional atmosphere.

On Saturday, the fourth day of the Brahmotsavams, Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy arrived in a peacock chariot to the delight of the onlookers. Special prayers were held at the Gangadhara Mandapam and a village festival was organised in the temple premises.

Executive Officer K. Penchala Kishore on behalf of Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayakaswamy Devasthanam offered silk clothes to the Swamy and Ammavar on Saturday morning. Later in the evening Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams J. Shyamala Rao offered silk clothes to the Swamyvar.

There will be a Ravana Vahana Seva on Sunday as part of the ongoing Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavam. The same day will also witness another village festival dedicated to the devotion of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamyvar.