Grand celebrations held in Anantapur on Ambedkar Jayanti

Anantapur: Marking the 134th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, grand celebrations took place across Anantapur city. MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue at the Zilla Parishad Circle, accompanied by MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, District President Venkata Shivudu Yadav, District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V and Joint Collectors. In a unique gesture, MLA Daggupati led a massive rally through city streets, beating traditional drums(dappu), and was joined by hundreds of TDP leaders and supporters. Addressing the gathering, he said, “We cannot imagine a country without Dr. Ambedkar. It is because of him that all communities are treated equally today.”

He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the principles of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar are being implemented effectively in the state. “For the past 134 years, people have revered one man as a deity Ambedkar. He is not just a leader for Dalits, but a guiding force for all citizens,” the MLA added.

He further asserted that the proper implementation of Ambedkar’s Constitution has been possible only after the formation of the present coalition government. The celebrations witnessed wide spread public participation, reflecting the deep respect people have for Dr. Ambedkarand his legacy.