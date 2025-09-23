  • Menu
Grand Dasara Mahotsavam commences in Srisailam

Srisailam temple EO M Srinivasa Rao and his wife participating in Ganapathi puja at Srisailam temple on Monday

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The annual Dasara Mahotsavams began with great devotion on Monday at Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in...

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The annual Dasara Mahotsavams began with great devotion on Monday at Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, set to continue until October 2. The 11-day festival features elaborate rituals, including daily pujas, Navaavarana pujas, vahana sevas, Chandihomam, Rudrahomam, japams, and Vedic recitations, performed with strict adherence to scriptures for universal welfare, timely rains, national prosperity, peace, and happiness.

The festivities started with temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, his wife, priests, and Vedic scholars entering the temple with sacred offerings. Morning rituals included Ganapathi Puja and others at Ammavari temple mandapam, followed by Aakhanda Deepa Sthapana. Evening events feature Ankurarpana, Agni Pratishtha, and the alankaram of Goddess Durga as Shailaputri, adorned with a trident and lotus, symbolizing spiritual progress and prosperity. The Bhringi Vahana Seva involves a grand procession of the deities. These rituals aim to invoke divine blessings for mankind’s wellbeing.

