Grand Kalyana Mahotsavam held

Mutluru (Guntur District): The Padmashali community of Mutluru village in Vatticherukuru mandal celebrated the first anniversary of the inauguration of the revered Sri Bhadravathi Sametha Bhavanarushi Swamy Temple with great devotion and spiritual fervour on Tuesday. To commemorate the auspicious occasion, a grand Kalyana Mahotsavam—the celestial wedding ceremony of Sri Bhavanarushi Swamy and Bhadravati Devi—was conducted in a traditional and elaborate manner under the aegis of the Padmashali Bahottama Seva Sangham.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of devotees, community elders, and distinguished guests from nearby villages and regions. The temple, inaugurated a year ago, has since emerged as a prominent spiritual centre for the Padmashali community, reflecting its rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted devotion.

The anniversary festivities commenced on Monday with special Pujas, Homams, Abhishekam, and Vedic rituals performed by priests, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. The highlight of the celebrations—the Kalyana Mahotsavam—was held on Tuesday with grandeur, accompanied by devotional music, chanting of sacred hymns, and adherence to traditional customs.

Devotees participated with immense faith and enthusiasm, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings. Community leaders expressed gratitude to all devotees and contributors who played a key role in organising the event successfully. They also underscored the importance of preserving spiritual traditions and fostering unity within the community through such celebrations. Anna Santharpanam was arranged for all attendees, showcasing the spirit of service and hospitality. The event concluded on a devotional note, leaving participants with a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment and communal harmony.