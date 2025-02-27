Grandeur marks Paagalankarana, celestial wedding

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The eighth day of the 11-day Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple was marked by grandeur and deep spiritual fervour on Wednesday. The temple authorities organised a series of sacred rituals and cultural performances, adhering to Agama Sastra traditions.

The day began with special prayers offered to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. Similarly, Chandeeshwara Swamy was venerated at the Ya-gasala with japas and parayanam conducted for the well-being of humanity.

Following temple traditions, the authorities performed Mandaparadhana, Panchavararchana, Shiva Panchakshari, Nitya Havanalu, Rudra Homam, and Chandi Homam. These sacred ritu-als enhanced the spiritual ambiance of the Brahmotsavams, drawing thousands of devotees into divine ecstasy.

As the evening set in, the Prabotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhrama-ramba Devi was conducted with great devotion.

The palanquin (Prabha) was beautifully adorned with a variety of flowers, reminiscent of the grandeur of the Rathotsavam.

Accompanying the Prabhotsavam was a magnificent cultural procession featuring Nadaswa-ram, Kolatam, Chakka Bhajana, Kerala Chenda music, Kommu Koya dance, Mumbai Dhol, Kalika dance, folk dances, Nandi Kollu, and many other traditional performances, creating a divine and festive atmosphere.

Following the Prabhotsavam, the Nandi Vahana Seva was held, where the presiding deities graced the grand procession on the divine Nandi Vahana, symbolizing strength and devotion.

At 10 pm, the highly sacred Lingodbhavakala Maha Rudrabhishekam was performed. Eleven eminent priests and Vedic scholars recited Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudra Mantras, while the Abhishekam to the celestial Lord continued for four hours.

The sacred bath was performed us-ing pure water from Mallika Gundam, Panchamrutam, and a variety of fruits, signifying divine purity and prosperity.

Simultaneously, the temple witnessed Paagalankarana, one of the most revered events of the Brahmotsavams. This unique tradition represents the symbolic ‘paaga’ (turban) ceremony, akin to a groom wearing a turban during a wedding.

The sacred Paaga, woven with deep devo-tion over 365 days (measuring 365 hands in length), was brought to the temple by Prudhvi Sub-ba Rao, a resident of Hastinapuram village, Chirala mandal, Prakasam district.

The decoration of the Paga was conducted with utmost secrecy, where the decorator, follow-ing ancient traditions, performed the ritual in complete darkness.

As the clock struck midnight, the grand Celestial Wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was performed on a specially decorated stage. Lord Mallikarjuna was adorned as a majestic groom, wearing silk garments, a crescent moon on one side of his head, Gangamma on the other, divine ornaments, and vibhuti on his forehead.

Goddess Bhramaramba Devi, as the divine bride, was beautifully decorated with silk attire, a tilak on her forehead, a dot on her cheek, and exquisite ornaments. Amidst soulstirring spir-itual music, Vedic chants, and the joyful participation of thousands of devotees, the Celestial Wedding was conducted with immense grandeur and devotion.

The Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam continue to captivate devotees with their blend of divine rituals, rich traditions, and cultural splendour, reaffirming the temple’s promi-nence as a sacred abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.