Greater Vijayawada, Tirupati plans on hold, says Narayana

Amaravati: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana on Saturday said that the proposals to accord Greater status to Vijayawada and Tirupati have been deferred for the time being, citing procedural and legal constraints linked to the forthcoming national census.

Briefing reporters after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat, the Minister said there were practical difficulties in taking up the merger and delimitation process at this stage.

He explained that the Centre has issued clear directives not to undertake delimitation or major administrative restructuring ahead of the census, which has a direct bearing on the proposed expansion of municipal limits. “As the census is approaching, the matter was not taken up for discussion. The decision is to postpone the Greater Vijayawada and Greater Tirupati process for some time,” Narayana said, adding that the issue would be reviewed in a separate meeting at a later date.

The review meeting primarily focused on the reorganisation of districts, revenue divisions and mandals. The Minister said discussions were held on the formation of new districts, while a separate, detailed deliberation would be taken up exclusively on the Greater city proposals.

Narayana also said a State-level committee has been constituted to address issues relating to registered and unregistered lands, with disputes to be resolved using satellite imagery. He added that instructions had been issued to the Collector regarding lands linked to the Gannavaram airport.

Referring to the capital region, the minister said 42 farmers have sought changes in their returnable plots, and clarified that such requests would be considered and accommodated as per norms.