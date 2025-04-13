Live
Green energy key to nature’s survival
Department of Molecular Biology, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, has organised one-day workshop on ‘Green Energy and Its Importance’ here on Saturday.
Delivering keynote address, Dr Sangamesh from JNU, stressed that green energy sourced from renewables is essential for environmental sustainability. He cautioned against overuse of non-renewable energy sources, which lead to ecological degradation.
Experts including Dr Krishna Kumar Jaiswal from Pondicherry University and Dr B Bhuvaneshwari from IIT BHU also addressed the gathering.
Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori stressed the need for green energy, while Registrar Prof C Sheela Reddy welcomed the guests. Students and faculty from Molecular Biology and Clinical Psychology departments actively participated.