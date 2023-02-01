'Ground the works approved at Gadapa-Gadapaku programme'

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has asked officials to ground all works that were approved in the Gadapa-Gadapaku programme. Speaking at a review meeting here, the Collector advised officials to complete resurvey works within the scheduled time.

He said employees must follow the facial attendance system. All employees must download APFRS APP and follow the attendance system. He directed municipal commissioners to complete the eKYC and Ayushman Bharat works on a war-footing.

He said that the secretariat staff must follow the biometric attendance system. The officials must set in motion all the flagship programmes of the government. All the bills relating to completed works must be uploaded instantly. All caste and income certificate applications must be cleared without delay.