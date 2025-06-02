Groundnut seed registration begins from today

Puttaparthi: Groundnut seed registration for the upcoming Kharif season will commence from June 2 at Rythu Seva Kendras across Sri Sathya Sai district, according to District Agriculture Officer YV Subba Rao.

The government has allocated 63,918 quintals of groundnut seeds for the district. Two varieties will be distributed: K-6 and TCGS-1694, priced at Rs 2,790 for a 30 kg bag, with farmers required to pay Rs 1,674 after a 40% subsidy. The Lepakshi variety from Kadiri is priced at Rs 2,460 per bag, with the subsidized farmer share set at Rs1,476. Seed distribution will follow land based eligibility: Up to 0.5 acre – 1 bag, 0.5 to 1 acre – 2 bags, More than 1 acre Maximum of 3 bags, Farmers are encouraged to utilize this opportunity by registering promptly.