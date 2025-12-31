GRT bags twin honours at National Jewellery Awards

Vijayawada: GRT Jewellers added another feather to its cap by winning two top honours at the 14th National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2025, held at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. The brand won ‘Earring of the Year (Colour Stone)’ and ‘Earring of the Year (Diamond)’, underlining its design excellence and craftsmanship.

Presented by the Indian Association of Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) in association with the World Gold Council, the NJA is among the most prestigious awards in the jewellery industry. The jury praised GRT’s winning entries for their refined artistry and balanced use of colour, texture and form.

Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s leading jewellery brands, with 66 showrooms across South India and Singapore. Managing Director G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan said the awards reflected the dedication of the brand’s artisans and the trust of its customers, while MD G.R. Radhakrishnan termed the recognition a reminder to innovate while staying rooted in tradition.