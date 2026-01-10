GST 2.0 marks reset of indirect tax system: Guntur Audit Commissioner

TIRUPATI: P Anand Kumar, Commissioner of Central Tax at Guntur Audit Commissionerate said that GST 2.0 is a reset of India’s indirect tax system, simplifying rates, tightening compliance, and making dispute resolution faster. For auditors, it opens up new responsibilities not just in compliance checks but also in advisory, risk management, and digital adoption.

He was addressing an interactive session jointly organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Sri City.

The programme, held on Thursday evening, focused on enhancing industry awareness of the latest GST 2.0 reforms, compliance measures, and the evolving responsibilities of auditors. The Commissioner said that auditors now play a strategic role, guiding businesses through reforms, managing risks, and driving digital adoption.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy underlined the importance of such sessions in supporting businesses, particularly multinational enterprises, in adapting smoothly to evolving policy frameworks.

The session saw participation from over 100 representatives of Sri City’s industrial units. GST Assistant Commissioner S Nagaraja was also present.