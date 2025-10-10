GST shopping fete from Oct 13

Vijayawada: A week-long shopping festival will be organised here from October 13 to 19 as part of the “Super GST – Super Savings” campaign, informed joint collector S Ilakkiya. She directed officials from all departments concerned to work in coordination to ensure the success of the event. The joint collector held a review meeting on Thursday at the Collectorate’s Video Conference Hall, along with Joint Commissioner (GST) S Prashanth Kumar and officials from various departments.

Ilakkiya said that large-scale awareness programmes are being conducted across the district to educate people about the benefits of GST reforms. As part of this initiative, the shopping festival will feature stalls displaying goods with reduced GST rates, allowing citizens to experience direct savings on purchases.

She added that additional stalls would also be set up through DRDA (District Rural Development Agency) and UCD (Urban Community Development) wings.

The Joint Collector instructed officials to identify a suitable venue, ensure adequate facilities for stall setup, and include cultural programmes to make the event more engaging. She emphasised that all arrangements must be made in a well-coordinated and planned manner to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer UV Subba Rao, District Industries Officer P Venkata Rao, DRDA Project Director ANV Nanchara Rao, and UCD Project Officer P Venkata Narayana, along with other officials.