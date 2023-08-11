Gudivada Amarnath counters Pawan, says he lacks political ideology

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath made remarks about Pawan, stating that he lacks policy, theory, and stability. He claimed that Pawan is aligning himself with both the BJP and TDP and has already formed alliances with six parties. The Minister accused Pawan of echoing whatever Chandrababu says and opined that Chandrababu his political producer.

Further, Amarnath said Pawan is merely following Chandrababu's script and has not disclosed the number of seats his party will contest. The Minister alleged that Pawan's intention is to make Chandrababu the Chief Minister and to criticize CM Jagan. He said that Pawan believes criticizing CM Jagan will elevate his own leadership position.

Regarding Pawan's comments about Andhra University, the Minister questioned Pawan's understanding of the situation and asked if Pawan had even completed a single semester in distance education. He also pointed out that CM Jagan recently inaugurated building worth Rs. 100 crores at Andhra University and said that Pawan may have overlooked this fact.

Pawan Kalyan on Thursday as part of his third leg of Varahi Yatra alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is not a leader but a businessman, claiming that Jagan is more focused on earning commissions from every deal he makes. He stated that earning money has become an obsession for Jagan, transitioning from a habit to an addiction.

Pawan mentioned that the Union government has data related to the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders, implying that action might be taken in the future. He referred to Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Visakhapatnam and other parts of the state being known for land grabbing, illegal mining, and drug smuggling.