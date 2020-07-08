Gudivada Area Hospital to get new building

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani has said Rs 10.2 crore Nabard funds have been sanctioned for the construction of a building in the Area hospital.

Nani along with the other officials visited the hospital on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Nabard funds sanctioned for the development of the hospital and tenders will be called soon for construction of the new building. He said the existing building is very old and the hospital needs new building. General Medicine, surgery, ENT, gynecology, ophthalmology and other departments will be shifted to the new building after completing the works.