Live
- Tipplers in Udupi launch novel Protest booze Price Hike Demand 90ml Free Alcohol Twice a Day
- Deficit rains in Udupi? Stumps statistics
- With trends pointing at Trinamool victory in rural polls, clamour grows in party against poll violence
- Nature lovers Supports “Green India Challenge”
- Hyderabad: Gas cylinder blast- seven injured
- Shraddha-Rajkummar flick ‘Stree 2’ themed around ‘headless horror’
- Japan India Maritime Exercise-2023 concludes
- Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
- Mahindra University signs MoU with La Trobe University for Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering
- Kejriwal has termed it dangerous to link GST with PMLA Act
Gudivada YSRCP leaders refute false news on Kodali Nani's health
NTR Stadium YS Chairman Paleti Chandu, addressing the media, stated that these false reports were being spread by individuals with vested interests who are unable to compete with Kodali Nani politically
The Gudivada YSRCP leaders have refuted the false news being circulated in a section of the media regarding the health of former minister Kodali Nani. NTR Stadium YS Chairman Paleti Chandu, addressing the media, stated that these false reports were being spread by individuals with vested interests who are unable to compete with Kodali Nani politically.
Chandu explained that Kodali Nani actively participated in an event commemorating YSR Jayanti and joined Minister Vidadala Rajini in various development programs on July 8. "Additionally, he attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Adapa Babji on July 9 and presented an Ashadam saree to Goddess Kondalamma," he added
Chandu further criticized the Telugu Desam Party for their efforts to defeat Kodali Nani and said that the people of Gudivada will continue to support him. He emphasized that Kodali Nani has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of Gudivada over the past two decades, and warned of severe consequences if the false propaganda is not stopped.