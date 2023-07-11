Gudivada YSRCP leaders refute false news on Kodali Nani's health

The Gudivada YSRCP leaders have refuted the false news being circulated in a section of the media regarding the health of former minister Kodali Nani. NTR Stadium YS Chairman Paleti Chandu, addressing the media, stated that these false reports were being spread by individuals with vested interests who are unable to compete with Kodali Nani politically.



Chandu explained that Kodali Nani actively participated in an event commemorating YSR Jayanti and joined Minister Vidadala Rajini in various development programs on July 8. "Additionally, he attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Adapa Babji on July 9 and presented an Ashadam saree to Goddess Kondalamma," he added

Chandu further criticized the Telugu Desam Party for their efforts to defeat Kodali Nani and said that the people of Gudivada will continue to support him. He emphasized that Kodali Nani has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of Gudivada over the past two decades, and warned of severe consequences if the false propaganda is not stopped.