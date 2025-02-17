Guillain-Barré Syndrome not an epidemic: Minister

Ongole: The public should not worry over the death of a patient suffering from the Guillain-Barré Syndrome, advised the Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. The minister said that the disease does not contract from one another, as it is an autoimmune disease and has existed for a long time.

Kamalamma, a woman from Alasandalapalli village of Komarole mandal in the Prakasam district died from the disease, Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the Government General Hospital in Guntur on Sunday. She was admitted to the GGH Guntur two days ago, with symptoms of high fever and paralyzed legs. Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, Dr Swamy said that Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disease and is not an epidemic. He announced that the government, the chief minister, and the health minister discussed the situation immediately after the death of the woman was reported.

He assured them that the immunoglobulins are available at all government hospitals in the state. He advised the doctors to provide necessary treatment immediately when they observe the symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.