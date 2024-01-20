Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Gun fire creates flutter in Pattikonda
Ex-army and lorry driver fires into the air to protect himself from the attack by another lorry driver
Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Gun fire created flutter in Pattikonda town in Kurnool district on Friday. According to Pattikonda SI K Murali Mohan, one Venkatesan, ex-army personnel and lorry driver and resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, was heading to Tiruvannamalai from Ahmedabad with onion load. When he reached Pattikonda town, one of the lorry tyres was punctured and he parked the lorry beside the road.
Meanwhile, the tyre of another lorry that was heading towards Gooty also punctured. Lorry driver Shravan, who is a local of Kurnool district, asked Venkatesan to move his lorry ahead so that he can park his vehicle.
When Venkatesan replied that it’s not possible due to the puncture, Shravan became furious and attacked Venkatesan with stone. In retaliation, Venkatesan fired in the air with his licenced pistol.
After getting information, police rushed to the spot and took both the lorry drivers into custody and shifted them to police station. Venkatesan, who suffered a few injuries, was referred to Kurnool government general hospital. A case of Arms Act under section 27 was filed against Venkatesan and section 324 IPC was filed against Shravan. Both would be sent to remand, the SI informed, adding that pistol and bullets were recovered from Venkatesan.