Gun fire creates flutter in Pattikonda

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Gun fire created flutter in Pattikonda town in Kurnool district on Friday. According to Pattikonda SI K Murali Mohan, one Venkatesan, ex-army personnel and lorry driver and resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, was heading to Tiruvannamalai from Ahmedabad with onion load. When he reached Pattikonda town, one of the lorry tyres was punctured and he parked the lorry beside the road.

Meanwhile, the tyre of another lorry that was heading towards Gooty also punctured. Lorry driver Shravan, who is a local of Kurnool district, asked Venkatesan to move his lorry ahead so that he can park his vehicle.

When Venkatesan replied that it’s not possible due to the puncture, Shravan became furious and attacked Venkatesan with stone. In retaliation, Venkatesan fired in the air with his licenced pistol.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and took both the lorry drivers into custody and shifted them to police station. Venkatesan, who suffered a few injuries, was referred to Kurnool government general hospital. A case of Arms Act under section 27 was filed against Venkatesan and section 324 IPC was filed against Shravan. Both would be sent to remand, the SI informed, adding that pistol and bullets were recovered from Venkatesan.