Gunadala Mary Matha Tirunalla begins today

Vijayawada: The historic Gunadala Lourdes Matha Shrine has been magnificently decked up for the three-day 102nd annual Tirunalla (fest) from February 9 to 11. The festival will commence at 7 am at Bishop Grassi High School grounds on Monday, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country. With extensive arrangements in place, the organisers expressed confidence that the Tirunalla will be conducted in a peaceful, disciplined, and spiritually uplifting manner.

The ceremonies will be led by Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Raja Rao, Vicar General Meshapam Gabriel, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, Social Service Centre Director Thota Sunil Raju, Education Desk Director Kolakani Marianna, Procurator G Kiran, along with other diocesan priests. The spiritually significant Gunadala Hill, the Lourdes Matha Shrine, Bishop Grassi High School grounds, and surrounding areas have been illuminated with decorative lighting, presenting a vibrant and devotional ambience.

Officials from the police, revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, medical, and fire services have coordinated closely to ensure seamless arrangements. Special emphasis has been laid on law and order, sanitation, drinking water, medical aid, and emergency services to cater to the large influx of devotees. Devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine to seek the blessings of Mary Matha, while special prayer services and sacred rituals will be conducted on February 9, 10, and 11. The APSRTC and Railways have arranged special services to facilitate easy travel for pilgrims attending the Tirunalla. Parking areas and diversion routes have also been earmarked to ease traffic congestion in and around Gunadala.