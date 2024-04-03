Gunda couple meet Naidu, complain against Atchanna

Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam constituency in-charge Gunda Lakshmidevi, who has been staging protests over denial of ticket, finally met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with her husband Appala Surya Narayana in Hyderabad on Monday.

They couple have been seething with anger since the party announced Gondu Sankar Rao as candidate ignoring Lakshmidevi and her husband, a former minister, who had worked for the party for the last five years.

On the occasion, the couple complained to Chandrababu that they were being suppressed by TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and party district president Kuna Ravikumar. They also told him that these three leaders had imposed Gondu Sankar as party candidate on the party cadre though he has enough stature. After listening to the Gunda couple, Chandrababu Naidu reportedly had not given any assurance to them.

On the other hand, TDP Srikakulam candidate Gondu Sankar started his campaign with assistance of BJP and JSP leaders in Srikakulam constituency. As a result of these developments, differences among TDP leaders and cadres may reach a peak in the coming days.