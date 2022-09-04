Gundlakamma gates repair works to be completed soon

Ongole: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu assured that the government will complete the repairs to the Gundlakamma crest gates during this season. He said they will reduce the water level in the reservoir and take up repairs.

He visited the project on Saturday after the third crest gate of the project was washed away. He said the engineering officials tried to control the water leakage with the help of stop and lock gate, but their efforts went in vain.

He said they will reduce the water level in the reservoir up to 1.25 tmcft and take up repairs to the crest gates. He further said that they have sent proposals to the government for carrying out repairs to 10 crest gates and finalised the contractor for the purpose. He said repair works will start after the water level recedes in the reservoir. He assured that they will release sufficient water to save the standing crops.

MLA TJR Sudhakar and joint collector Abhishikh Kishore were among those present.