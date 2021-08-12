Guntakal DRM visits Tirupati railway station

Tirupati: Guntakal divisional railway manager (DRM) K Venkataramana Reddy who assumed charge on Wednesday paid his maiden visit to Tirupati station on Thursday. He went through the station and observed passenger amenities.

Later speaking to the media, the DRM said that the ongoing road under bridge works at Rayalacheruvu road in Tirupati will be completed very soon. While Tiruchanur station has been commissioned already, some works to provide passenger amenities were taken up which are going on now.

Regarding the proposed Rs.400 cr Tirupati station redevelopment works, he said that Rail land development authority (RLDA) has been on the job and will launch the works soon.