Guntur: 153 children rescued under 'Operation Muskan'

Guntur: As part of Operation Muskan, the urban police rescued 153 street children working in the shops and establishments in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Following orders of Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy, the police officials rescued 153 street children including 15 girls working in the medical shops, mechanical shops, hotels and other shops.

The police officials conducted counselling to the parents of the children and urged the them not to send their children to the works and send them to the school for studies. They explained benefits of studies. They handed over children to their parents with the cooperation of NGOs, labour department officials, ICDS and CWC.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP warned that if they send children to works, he will book criminal cases against them.

He motivated the children to go to schools to get good jobs.