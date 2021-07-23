Guntur: 249 students of CIT selected in campus recruitment

Guntur: As many as 249 students of Chalapathi Institute of Technology (CIT) at Mothadaka in Guntur district secured placement in the campus recruitment drive on Thursday. Principal Dr V Ranga Rao presided over the meeting and secretary and correspondent Y Sujith Kumar attended as the chief guest.

Y Sujith Kumar spoke about how a placement day is very important for an engineering student. He said that today's youngsters have the potential to change the future of India with several key factors like age, education and competency to achieve many things in life. He advised the students to be sincere in all their efforts.

Principal Dr V Ranga Rao informed that a total of 51 plus companies conducted placement drives. All the 249 students secured placement in companies like TCS, Infosys, Accenture, Congruex, Aptom, PlanetSpark, Healthplix, Innolabs, Magneq Software, Perfect Gears and others.

The annual salary offered to the selected students is Rs 9 lakh maximum and Rs 3 lakh minimum. The selected students were congratulated by the institute chairman YV Anjaneyulu, vice-principal Prof K Naga Sreenivasa Rao, principal polytechnic Prof L Uday Kiran, training and placement director Dr Ch V S Ram Kishore, and all heads of department Dr V Naga Gopi Raju, Dr P Bala Murali Krishna, Dr D Naga Ravi Kiran, Prof P Purnachandra Rao, Prof A Sobhanadri, Dr G Sreedevi Kumari and training and placements coordinator Dr B Tulasi Rani and staff.