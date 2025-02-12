Live
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- India-Israel partnership built on shared values of democracy, economic resilience: Minister
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- TG to be fulcrum of technology transformation: Sridhar Babu
- Smooth Conduct of CBSE and ICSE Examinations Emphasized
Just In
Guntur: 3 mayors complain against GMC Commissioner
Guntur: Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Vijayawada city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Kadapa mayor K Suresh Babu on Tuesday met the commissioner and director of municipal administration P Sampath Kumar and demanded him to order an inquiry into diversion of GMC funds of Rs 9.23 crore by the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu in the name of Budameru victims’ assistance.
They submitted a memorandum to him to this effect. They said when the GMC council demanded the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu to explain details of the amount spent for Budameru flood victims, he gave wrong feeding to the council.
They said they have complained to the Central and State governments on Puli Srinivasulu’s corruption and requested him to conduct enquiry and take steps to recover the amount.