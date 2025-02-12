Guntur: 3 mayors complain against GMC Commissioner

Guntur: Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Vijayawada city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Kadapa mayor K Suresh Babu on Tuesday met the commissioner and director of municipal administration P Sampath Kumar and demanded him to order an inquiry into diversion of GMC funds of Rs 9.23 crore by the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu in the name of Budameru victims’ assistance.

They submitted a memorandum to him to this effect. They said when the GMC council demanded the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu to explain details of the amount spent for Budameru flood victims, he gave wrong feeding to the council.

They said they have complained to the Central and State governments on Puli Srinivasulu’s corruption and requested him to conduct enquiry and take steps to recover the amount.