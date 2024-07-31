Guntur: 58,971 to get pension tomorrow

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation has made arrangements to disburse pension to 58,971 beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa on August 1, according to the GMC in-charge commissioner M Syamsundar and additional commissioner K Rajyalakshmi.

The GMC has taken steps to disburse the pensions to all the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Guntur city on August 1 through ward secretariat secretaries and 42 nodal officers have been appointed to supervise the pension distribution following orders of the government.

The GMC directed the officials to start the distribution of the pensions at 6 am on August 1 and take stern action against those who violated the orders.