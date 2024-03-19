  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: 96.35% attendance recorded on first day

Guntur: 96.35% attendance recorded on first day
x
Highlights

SSC public examination first language (Telugu) examination was conducted peacefully on Monday.

Guntur: SSC public examination first language (Telugu) examination was conducted peacefully on Monday. Out of 6,54,553 candidates who have paid fees for attending the SSC exams, 6,30,633 (96.35%) candidates attended the examination conducted at 3,473 examination centres in the State. Principal Secretary (Education), Praveen Prakash, visited St Joseph High School and FIIT JEE International School in Vijayawada and inspected how the examination was being conducted. He interacted with the candidates and enquired about the examination and their feelings.

Similarly, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar also visited ZP Boys High School at Patamata and ZPHS Tadepalli. Squads and officials inspected 1,220 examination centres across the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X