Guntur: 96.35% attendance recorded on first day

Guntur: SSC public examination first language (Telugu) examination was conducted peacefully on Monday. Out of 6,54,553 candidates who have paid fees for attending the SSC exams, 6,30,633 (96.35%) candidates attended the examination conducted at 3,473 examination centres in the State. Principal Secretary (Education), Praveen Prakash, visited St Joseph High School and FIIT JEE International School in Vijayawada and inspected how the examination was being conducted. He interacted with the candidates and enquired about the examination and their feelings.

Similarly, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar also visited ZP Boys High School at Patamata and ZPHS Tadepalli. Squads and officials inspected 1,220 examination centres across the State.