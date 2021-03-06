Guntur : All set for Maha Sivaratri festivities from March 8

Guntur : MLA Namburu Sankara Rao directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees visiting Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri on March 11.

He addressed a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for Maha Sivaratri festivities at a programme held at Amaralingeswara Swamy temple on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to make arrangements for darshan without inconvenience to the devotees.

Temple executive officer P Sunil Kumar explained arrangements to be made for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. He said, they will follow Covid-19 protocol and conduct campaign through public addressing system.

Earlier, they released posters relating to Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams to be held in Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati from March 8 to 14. Amaralingeswara Swamy temple officials were also present.