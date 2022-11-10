Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Guntur: Special Secretary to Chief Minister Dr M Hari Krishna, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, district SP K Arif Hafeez and Assistant Collector Sivanarayana Sarma visited Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram and Guntur Medical College in the city on Wednesday.

They reviewed arrangements for National Education Day celebrations on November 11, in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate. The CM will unveil pylon at Guntur Medical College on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the medical college.

They suggested the officials to set up LED screens for the convenience of visitors to see the meeting from outside of Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram. Later they went to the helipad to be set up at Police Parade Grounds and gave suggestions to the officials.