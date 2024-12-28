Guntur: Awareness rally on wearing helmets held

Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar flagged off a rally conducted to create awareness on the need to wear helmets at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday.

Earlier, he administered the oath to two-wheeler riders that they must wear the helmet to check road accidents.

The rally was conducted under the aegis of Additional SP Ramana Murthy from Police Parade Grounds to Mudu Bommala Centre. Civil police and traffic police who participated in the rally wore helmets.

Additional SP Hanumanth, police officials and constables participated in the rally. The aim of conducting the rally is to check road accidents and accidental deaths.