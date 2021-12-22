Guntur: Bike thief held, 21 vehicles recovered

Guntur: Guntur urban police have arrested one person in motorbikes theft case and recovered 21 bikes from him here on Wednesday. The value of the bikes was about Rs 9 lakh.

According to police, large number of farmers would come to Gorrela mandi under Nallapadu police station limits and park their motorbikes. The accused, Battula Srinu, will observed these vehicles and lift them. He sells the same to the farmers at a lower price.

After motorbikes lifting case was registered, crime police stepped up vigilance in the area. Based on the information, they arrested Battula Srinu and seized 21 bikes, including 16 Hero Glamour bikes.

The accused said that there is demand for Hero Glamour bikes in the market. Farmers will purchase bikes from B Srinu and change the number plate and use it in villages as there will be no police checking in the rural areas.