Guntur: 'BJP leaders trying to create rift between religions'

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu alleged that BJP leaders were trying to create rift between religions for gaining political mileage. He along with police and GMC officials visited Jinnah Tower on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city on Sunday and reviewed iron mesh setting up work that were in progress to provide protection to the Jinnah Tower.

He said that the BJP leaders' demand for change the name of the Jinnah Tower has pained him. "If we change the name of Jinnah Tower, in other countries they demand to change names of Indian leaders' towers." He said that it is not correct and remembered that irrespective of castes, religions leaders constructed Jinnah Tower in Guntur city. he stated that the Tower is a symbol for communal harmony.

Manohar Naidu recalled that the police department set up a police picket at Jinnah Tower to provide protection to the statue. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving equal importance to all religions and all castes and implementing the welfare schemes for all. He assured people that they will take all the steps to provide security to the Jinnah Tower.

Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajeela and YSRCP leader Shoukat were also present.