Guntur: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju meets Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP state president Somu Veerraju met his predecessor Kanna Lakshminarayana at his residence at Kannavarithota here on Saturday. He discussed steps to be taken to strengthen the party in the state.

He took suggestions and advice from Lakshminarayana. Later, he had a lunch with him. BJP leaders said that it is a courtesy call.

It may be noted that after being appointed as state BJP president, Veerraju has been meeting several leaders.

He met former Union minister K Chiranjeevi, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Hyderabad city and discusse joint programmes.