Guntur: Building to serve free meals to attendants at Government General Hospital opens

Guntur: Adviser to the State government Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Minister for Housing Cherakuvada Ranganatha Raju, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated the building constructed to serve free meals to the attendants of patients at Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that arranging free meals to the patients' attendants by Madhurannam Society is praiseworthy. He said that they will take steps to provide quality meals like in Tirumala.

Minister Cherakuvada Ranganatha Raju thanked the APNGOs for giving the building to offer free meals to the attendants of the patients. He assured that they will take steps to offer quality food to the attendants of the patients at the GGH. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha also appreciated Madhurannam Society for arranging free meals to the attendants.

APNGOs Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that they have constructed the building at a cost of Rs40l akh with the contributions from the employees.

MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Meruga Nagarjuna, Dr Undavalli Sridevi,Dr Gopireddy Srinvasa Reddy, Bolla Brahmma Naidu, district Collector Vivek Yadav,MLC Lella Appireddy were present.