Guntur: Call to avail benefits of Central schemes

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar visited Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the GMC 140 ward secretariat in Guntur city on Tuesday. She said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is useful to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.

She interacted with the people and enquired about medical services rendered by the Medical and Health Department.

She visited the stalls set up on the occasion and the yatra is conducted in every village and added that the aim of the yatra is to create awareness on the welfare schemes being introduced by the Centre and to extend the fruits of the welfare schemes to the needy, who did not get any benefit.

She recalled that houses were sanctioned to 17,000 beneficiaries under the PMAY and directed to speed up the houses’ sanctioning process.

She criticised that only 23,000 beneficiaries got Pradhan Mantri Jana Aarogya Scheme cards out of 9 lakh in the state.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, BJP district president Vanama Narendra Kumar and party senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju were present.