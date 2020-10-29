Guntur: Call to check spread of coronavirus in rural areas

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar sought cooperation of traders, industrialists and NGOs to check spread of Covid-19 in surrounding villages of the city.



He addressed a meeting held with NGOs, rice millers and industrialists here on Wednesday. He recalled that industries have been started and sought to know whether they are implementing unlock 6.0 guidelines or not and stressed the need to have an awareness on unlock 6.0. He made it clear that Covid-19 cases have not come down completely.

Coronavirus is spreading in the rural areas and stressed on the need to maintain social distance, need to wear face masks and need to create awareness on precautions to be taken to check spread of Covid-19. He instructed the companies to set up 'No mask-no entry' posters at entrance gates and urged to conduct campaign to create awareness on Covid-19. He announced that they are conducting intensive campaign from November 1 to 30.

Joint collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti were among those participated.