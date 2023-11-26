Guntur: Case booked against 3 directors of Sangam Dairy

Guntur: Police booked another case against three directors and 14 employees of Sangam Dairy for obstructing them from doing their duties on Saturday.



According to police officials, police went to Sangam Dairy on Friday to arrest its chairman Dhulipala Narendra Kumar for allegedly manhandling the farmers a week ago. The police said that they wanted to collect the closed circuit camera footage of the incident.

However, the dairy directors and employees did not allow them into Sangam Dairy premises. They asked for a search warrant. After a few hours, the police went back.

The police booked a fresh case against three directors and 14 employees of Sangam Dairy for obstructing them.

Meanwhile, Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipala Narendra Kumar went to police station on Saturday and submitted his bail copy to the police officials in connection with the case pertaining to the alleged attack on farmers. The High Court on Friday granted bail to Dhulipala Narendra Kumar and 14 employees of the dairy in the case.

Addressing the media in Guntur city, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government hatched a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Sangam Dairy. He alleged that following the directions of advisor to the government Sajjala RamaKrishna Reddy, police booked the case and the tried to arrest him.

He made it clear that bonus is paid to the dairy farmers as per rules and warned that he would not tolerate if anybody tried to tarnish the image of the dairy.

Sangam Dairy directors Kancherla Siva Ramaiah, Valiveti Dharma Rao, Gollapudi Srinivasa Rao, Katta Jaganmohan Rao were among those who participated in the press meet.