Guntur : Collector orders for awareness campaign on Covid-19

Guntur : District collector Vivek Yadav on Friday directed the officials to conduct campaign to create awareness on Covid-19 as cases are increasing.

He instructed the officials to set up flexis explaining precautions to be taken to check spread of Covid-19 in front of ward secretariats, village secretariats and municipal offices. He instructed the PR and municipal officials to set up flexis in public places.

He directed the officials to conduct mask kavacham campaign and directed to use Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram by name Arogya Andhra.

He stressed on need to promote immunity boosting activities and conduct house to house campaign for behavioural change. He directed them to set up 'no mask no entry' boards and underlined the need to encourage the students to use masks and sanitiser. He said that hands should be cleaned after completion of every period.

He instructed the officials to use public address system to convey message on need to use mask and sanitiser for every two hours. He instructed all the shop owners to display posters on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

He directed mandal level task force teams headed by tahsildar to regularly review local situation and submit necessary proposals to the divisional officers concerned seeking orders to prevent spread of virus at mandal level and village level.