Guntur: Collector Samuel Anand Kumar says Corona deaths on rise in Guntur district

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to conduct cent percent Covid-19 tests in the containment areas on suspects to save their lives. He conducted a meeting with the officials here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion,he said if tests were conducted earlier, there is chance to save the lives of suspects and instructed the ANMs,Asha workers to keep vigilance on the families residing in their jurisdiction and conduct Covid-19 tests.

He said if test result is positive for Coronavirus, immediately inform concerned medical officers and instructed to Conduct Covid-19 tests on those who suffering from body pains, cold, fever, cough, weakness and motions. He directed them to conduct tests on the suspects and send the positive person to the quarantine. He said if the suspects are not coming forward for Covid-19 tests, create awareness and motivate them to conduct tests on them.

He saiddue to increase of Covid-19 cases deaths increased in the district.He recalled that Covid-19 deaths were on rise in Guntur city also. Joint collector P Prasanti directed the officials to take steps to conduct Covid-19 tests on the suspects within 24hours.She instructed them to take steps to reduce deaths caused by Covid-19 in Guntur city.

DMHO Dr J Yasmin, GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha were among those participated.