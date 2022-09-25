Guntur: Concern over political leaders sans experience becoming CM

Guntur: Chief Advisor to the government Ajeya Kallam expressed serious concern that political leaders without having experience either as MLA or Minister are becoming Chief Minister. He recalled that earlier, people, who worked as panchayat sarpanch, MLA or Minister with experience, used to become the CM.

He addressed a seminar held on 'India @75-years -Opportunities-Facts' on the occasion of Dr Kommareddy Raja Rammohan Rao's birth centenary celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ajeya Kallam said, "If we spoil the institutions, the country will not progress. The Central and state governments are allocating less funds for research comparing to the developed countries. As a result, research took back seat in our country. Farmers are not getting the better price. As a result, agriculture sector is in severe crisis."

Political analyst Prof K Nageswar criticised that the political parties in power at the Centre are using CBI, ED, Income Tax departments as a weapon on Opposition parties. He said this is not correct.

CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu criticised that efforts are being made to weaken secularism in the country. He stressed on the need to save secularism. He recalled the services of Dr Kommareddy Rajaram Mohan Rao as Guntur Medical College principal, Siddartha Medical College principal and as Vice-Chancellor of ANU.

Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Prof Ummareddy Venkateswarulu stressed on the need to implement Swaminathan Commission recommendations to get a better price to the agriculture yield.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarauylu, AP Medical Council chairman Dr BS Siva Reddy, AP Madhyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy, MLC KS Lakshamana Rao, CPI national secretary K Narayana, former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas, DBF founder Dr Korivi Vinay Kumar, were among those present.