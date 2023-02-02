Guntur: Cops save trader from kidnappers

Guntur: Police saved red chillies trader Narendra from the kidnappers and handed him over to his family members at Nagarampalem police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police, six unknown persons had beaten trader Narendra and kidnapped him while he was returning from Guntur Mirchi Yard on Wednesday morning. His family members lodged a complaint with the police.

During vehicle checking in Vinukonda, police identified the victim.

When they stopped the vehicle, kidnappers escaped. Police shifted Narendra to Guntur city and admitted him in hospital for treatment.

Special teams are searching for kidnappers.

Speaking to the Media, victim Narendra said that the accused had covered their faces with masks while kidnapping him. "After beating me, the kidnappers tried to change my shirt," he added. The victim suspected chilli trader Burma Venkateswara Rao's hand behind his kidnap, adding that the latter joined the kidnappers at Kotappakonda.