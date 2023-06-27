Live
Guntur: Counselling held on ward secretariat staff transfers
Guntur: Municipal Administration Regional Director M Srinivas informed that the following orders of the State government, they have taken up the transfers of ward secretaries. He conducted counselling for the transfer of ward secretaries at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Monday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Regional Director said the State government has already given its nod for the transfer of ward secretaries. He conducted counselling for the transfer of ward admin, welfare, data processing, education and sanitation planning secretaries. He said inter-district spouse, mutual, within district transfers were already completed and the Municipal Commissioners will conduct counselling for the candidates, whose applications were sent by the Guntur Municipal Corporation officials. He said they have received 38 applications for inter-district spouses, 70 applications for inter-district mutual and 210 applications in other categories.
GMC Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, CH Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah and manager Sivannarayana were present on the occasion.