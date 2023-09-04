Guntur denizens raise a stink over garbage heaps

Guntur: Sanitation conditions deteriorated in Garbage dumped on the road at AT Agraharam fourth lane in Guntur, that was not removed for the past few dayscity for the last few months, as the sanitation workers are collecting domestic waste from house to house only. They are not removing garbage dumped on the road and in the dumper bins regularly. With this, garbage is getting piled on roadside and in the dumper bins, leading to unhygienic conditions. Garbage soaked in rainwater is emitting bad smell at some places.

Sanitation workers, after removing silt from side drains, keeping it beside the side drain. When it rains, this silt kept beside is again falling in the side drains, due to which the drains are not flowing smoothly.

Recently, the Guntur Municipal Corporation introduced e-autos for shifting garbage dumped on the road to the dumping yard. But it came to know that more than 100 e-autos are not working. The GMC sources said that there is a need to change the batteries to the new e-autos, and it will take some more time. This is one of the reasons for not removing garbage from dumper bins and garbage dumped on the road.

Earlier, the GMC Commissioner or Additional Commissioner and Public Health Officer used to inspect sanitation. Because of this, sanitation workers, mastries and sanitary inspectors were more alert and worried about higher officials’ surprise inspections.

At present, the GMC officials are reportedly not inspecting sanitation regularly. They entrusted the responsibility to the environment secretaries in ward secretariats and they are not supervising the sanitation properly. This worsened the sanitation conditions in Guntur city.

MLA Mustafa and corporators expressed serious concern over the deteriorating sanitation condition in the city in the recently held GMC council meeting. Despite of it, there is no improvement in the sanitation condition in the city.