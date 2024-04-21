Live
Guntur: Development possible only with YSRCP says Kilari Venkata Rosaiah
The YSRCP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency candidate flays the TDP for fielding an NRI for the seat
Guntur : MLA and YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Kilari Venkata Rosaiah expressed confidence that he would secure a comfortable victory in the ensuing general elections.
Addressing the media after YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini filed her nomination at the GMC office in Guntur city on Saturday, he said due to lack of suitable candidates, the TDP was importing candidates from other districts for the last one decade to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.
He criticised the TDP for fielding NRI Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency as he can spend huge amounts in the elections and warned that voters will teach a lesson to the TDP.
He said development is possible only with the YSRCP government. He appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of the YSRCP and elect him as Guntur MP.