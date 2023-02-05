Guntur: Dilapidated park needs urgent attention

Guntur: The decades old Pattamsetti Chinna Raghavaiah Park is in dilapidated condition and crying for the attention of the administration. The park, situated in Srinivasa Rao Thota in the city, became a haven for anti-social elements.

Jana Sena Party district spokesperson Alla Hari appealed to Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri to take initiative to get the park on the rails once again bringing back the past glory. Population of about 40,000 live in the area and they deserve a good park in their neighbourhood, he observed.

JSP leaders, who visited the park on Sunday, noticed that the playthings meant for children are got rusted and the benches were damaged.

The people in the area are compelled to visit some other areas for walking and exercise. Hari said that the park was left to its fate and anti-social elements have made the park their shelter.

The leaders appealed to the authorities to bring back the past glory to the park in the larger interest of people. They lamented that the MLA and the local corporators are not taking any interest to keep the park in condition.

They appealed to civic chief Keerthi Chekuri to take initiative to develop the park. The walking track should be developed and necessary equipment for exercise should be installed, they said.