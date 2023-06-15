Guntur DRM inspects safety steps in Nandyal station

Nandyal: Guntur Division Railway Manager (DRM) Rama Krishna said that an awareness campaign on safety measures is being conducted in view of the recent train tragedy that took place in the district. He visited Nandyal railway station on Wednesday and inspected the station premises and interacted with the officials and staff on the occasion.

Later speaking to media persons, Rama Krishna said that the Indian railways was conducting an awareness campaign on safety drives in a massive way to prevent accidents and taking all safety measures to save lives of passengers.

As part of the awareness campaign on safety measures, every railway station under Guntur division is being checked.

During the inspection, the officials are minutely inspecting the safety and maintenance practices at the stations.

After inspecting the station, the station staff have been given suggestions to strengthen the safety and maintenance, said the DRM.

He said they were confident that all safety related issues in Guntur division have been taken care of for safe running of passenger and goods trains.

As of now a thorough campaign is being conducted and during this campaign visiting a railway station on every day basis would be done to know the departmental problems if any. Later the problems would be resolved on a war footing basis, stated the DRM.Safety officer Keerthi, Senior DRM Srinivas, ADRM Simon, safety personnel from Nandyal and others were also present during the inspection.